Obituary: Joseph Anthony Castaldi, 86, of Trumbull

Joseph Anthony Castaldi, 86, of Trumbull, worked at Sikorsky Aircraft, died Feb. 17.

Born Dec. 21, 1930, in Derby, son of the late Dominic and Catherine Castaldi; U.S. Marine veteran, Korean War.

Survived by daughters, Robyn Housemann (Chuck) of Cheshire and Kim Sekelsky (Joe) of Milford, son, Dale Castaldi of Florida, sister, Mary Husted of Hamden, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his first wife, Mary Frattalone, second wife, Joan Castaldi and later by his longtime companion, Helen Wasilewski, siblings, Anthony Castaldi, Rose Culmo and Edye Fama.

Calling hours: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-6:30 p.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Services begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice of Branford, 100 Double Beach Rd. 06405.