Obituary: Stacy Ann Perry Faith, 47

Stacy Ann Perry Faith, 47, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on February 16, 2017. She was born in Kent, Ohio.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Scott Faith, and her beautiful children, Evan and Georgia, her parents Linda Perry and Andrew Perry, Iris Perry (stepmother) and Serena Rohrman (stepmother), her brother Alexander, her in-laws Wilma and Jorge Faith, brother in-law George Faith, sister in-law Jacqueline Faith and nephew Justin Faith.

In 1987, Stacy graduated from Horace Greeley High School and in 1991, she graduated from Ithaca College. There she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology. In 1995, she then received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Pace University. She had a successful career in healthcare at Oxford/Unitedhealthcare where she was employed for 20 years as a Regional Director, Market Consultation, for New England.

Her greatest joy in life was her endless devotion to her children Evan and Georgia. Her other passions included being an avid photographer, scrapbooking, decorating for Halloween and the holidays, being a big movie buff, lending a helping hand in the community, volunteering in various school functions at Bright Horizons and Daniels Farm Elementary School and her involvement in the Trumbull Youth Lacrosse Organization. Her organizational skills were of pure admiration. Her house, garage and attic were impeccable and impressive.

Stacy showed strength during her lengthy battle with breast cancer and also during her fight with her subsequent brain tumor. Throughout this struggle, she received constant and utmost comfort, support and affection from her devoted family, countless friends and colleagues.

Services were held graveside on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at B’nai Israel Cemetery, 472 Moose Hill Road, Monroe, CT 06468.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gray Matters Foundation, P.O. Box 27106, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, graymattersfoundation.com.