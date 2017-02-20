Wrestling: Trumbull’s Mirmina reaching his goal

Trumbull High’s Michael Mirmina has put the work in necessary to position himself to wrestle at the collegiate level.

Mirmina, who placed second at 145 pounds at the Class LL tournament, will next grapple at the State Open this coming weekend in New Haven.

And after that…

”I plan to wrestle at a Division 3 school,” said Mirmina, who has already received acceptance letters from a handful of prospective colleges and universities. “I love wrestling, and wrestle year round around the country to get better.”

Mirmina will pair academic and wrestling opportunities in making his decision. He plans to major in chemistry or marine biology, with an eye toward becoming a researcher.

Mirmina, a member of the 100-plus win club, challenges himself in the wrestling room.

“We have a great group to train with every day,” he said. “We have New England champ Tristan (Haviland), he’s always good to train with and he’ll take me to the mat and I’m a couple of weights up. Or I can face Brett Nutter (182 pounds), who is stronger than me.”

To reach the final round, Mirmina had to find a way to defeat Danbury’s Peterson Souza and Jake Holland from Xavier of Middletown.

In perhaps the best six minutes stretch of wrestling on the day, Mirmina scored a 3-1 decision over Souza and then defeated No. 3 seed Holland 12-6 in the semifinals.

In both matches, Mirmina found a way to counter his opponent to score key points.

“I had to tell myself I’m not going to lose,” he said. “My mindset was to be very stingy and find my points. When guys shoot, you sprawl. You don’t need to back out. You can snap (neck) them down, spin behind them and grab a leg to get a takedown.”

In the semis, the second-seeded Mirmina blocked Holland with the match tied at 5 and scored a late takedown to take a two-point lead into the third period.

From the neutral position, Mirmina added a takedown, gave up an escape, and then proved himself better on his feet once more to secure his spot in the final.

Top-seeded Ed Lovely from Newtown, took the title 10-6.

It’s so special to have states here,” he said. “It’s my last time in this gym, and as a team we wanted to do it right.

“Seven of us have been friends since elementary school, middle school. We’ve been wrestling since seventh grade. It couldn’t be any better.”