Wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan adds to his hardware

Second-seeded Matt Ryan found himself facing a familiar opponent when Trumbull High’s 113-pounder met top-seeded Danbury High’s Ben LeBlanc for the Class LL title on Saturday night in Trumbull.

“Last year in the LL finals I lost to him (1-0) and then beat him at the State Open,” Ryan said of defeating fellow sophomore LeBlanc 2-1 in triple overtime to earn the championship. “He has a very closed in wrestling style, and it’s very hard to score points on him. We get along well off the mat, but go at it hard when we wrestle.”

Ryan has some currency he take’s on the mat with him — grappling at home with older brother Joey (a 2016 FCIAC champion) and younger brother Jack (a freshman).

“It’s like being in two families,” Ryan said about having his adopted teammates and flesh-and-blood brothers in his corner.

“We have caused a ruckus (at home over the years). My folks and brothers have been very supportive. Joey came back this weekend just to watch us at states.”

Ryan works hard at his craft.

“Strong guys you can handle with your technique,” he said. “Guys with quick shots are hard to wrestle, they keep you on your toes. I wrestle with Tristan Haviland, a New England champ. And then go against Alex Greco (132 pounder) and Mike Mirmina (145 pounds), so we all give each other good workouts.

“It’s an honor to represent Trumbull Youth Wrestling. Coach (Glen) Liscinsky was our coach most of youth before he moved to Georgia. He flew in to see us wrestle at LL’s and it was great to talk with him.”

Roundup: Matt Ryan defeated No. 15 Billy Griffin from Stamford in the first round and No. 10 Nikolas Accousti from Newtown 10-0 in the quarterfinals. Ryan had a takedown midway through the first period of his semifinal match with No. 6 Jacob Cardozo from Southington. He added three back points at the buzzer and led 8-0 after two periods. Scoring a takedown in the third, he advanced to the finals with a 5:25 fall.