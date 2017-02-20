Wrestling: Trumbull’s Tristan Haviland a Class LL champion

The Eagles’ Tristan Haviland captured the Class LL state title in the 126-pound weight class before a packed house of friends and family at Trumbull High on Saturday night.

Haviland defeated Danbury’s Kyle Field in three overtimes, 2-1. The same pairing had met in the FCIAC finals a week earlier, with Haviland posting a 3-2 win also in three overtimes.

The program’s first New England champion after winning the 113-pound crown as a junior, Haviland went 25-2 this season and was seeded first in FCIACs and in Class LL.

“My dad always talked about wrestling in New York, and I joined Trumbull Youth Wrestling in sixth grade,” said Haviland, who will continue wrestling at Roger Williams University (R.I.), where he will study accounting. “This has been a great year for us as a team.”

Coach Charlie Anderson’s team finished the regular season ranked sixth in the Norwich Bulletin’s State Coaches Top 10 Poll.

“Junior year I made my name on top, so I worked on my feet and took a lot of losses in the off season,” Haviland said of his training. “I went against National finalists and state champs and took my lumps, but learned.

“I love wrestling. You get bruised every day and have to be tough. It teaches you a lot about yourself. We are like a family at Trumbull. We help each other every day. To get better, I go against Brian Wallace (at 152 pounds), and he is real strong. Alex Greco (132 pounds) and Matt Ryan (113 pounds) are both funky wrestlers and keep me sharp.

“As a team we are very close. We watch each other go at it every match.”

Haviland, who will bring a 150-20 record into the State Open, takes any negative results regarding his teammates hard.

He was there watching Wallace take on Conard High’s Antonio Masse in the quarterfinal round.

“I felt that loss,” Haviland said immediately after the 14-12 final that favored the Chieftain from West Hartford. “We all feel for each other. I know Brian, he’ll find a way to wrestle back and place.”

Wallace did just that, as the senior dropped into the consolation round and put together four consecutive wins to earn third place and a spot in this weekend’s State Open in New Haven.

Roundup: Haviland pinned 16th-seeded Justin Bogdanoff from Newtown in 1:22 in the first round. Alex Edwards, the ninth seed from Westhill, fell in 2:51 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Haviland took a 2-0 lead over Fairfield Prep’s fourth-seeded Kevin Zentner. He added three back points one minute into the second frame and got the pin call with 43 seconds remaining in the period.