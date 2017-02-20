Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Feb. 14 has only six points between the top four teams.

Team 9 (Beecher Taylor, Jon Cady, Pepe Cruz, Carl Bluestein) is in first place by two points over Team 3 (Roy Green, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, George Warner) and Team 10 (Jack Cutting, John Cowan, Jim Menge, Bob Flemming).

Bob Oleyar had the single game scratch of 235, the single game with handicap of 280 and the series with handicap of 779.

Noel Gabrielle had the high scratch series of 658.

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 198.65, with John Verdeschi at 198.55.

Dave Martini is the high individual match point leader with 89 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Feb. 17 finds Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) with a lead of 10 points over Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta) and 11 points on Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Drew Kennedy had the high scratch single of 246, Peter Hristov had the single game with handicap of 284, Tony Viglione had the series scratch high of 618 and Jim Frisino (one of our 90-plus bowlers) had the series with handicap of 730.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 211.