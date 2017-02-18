Trumbull Times

Class LL wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan, Haviland earn titles

By Bill Bloxsom on February 18, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High’s Tristan Haviland won the Class LL title.

Matt Ryan and Tristan Haviland captured individual titles and the Trumbull High wrestling team placed fifth at the Class LL state championships hosted by the Eagles on Saturday.

Danbury High (272.5) was team champion, followed by Xavier-Middletown (191), Newtown High (181), Southington (179.5), Trumbull (169.5) and Fairfield Warde (166).

Trumbull, coached by Charlie Anderson, will send seven wrestlers to next weekend’s State Opens in New Haven.

Mike Mirmina was runner-up at 145 pounds.

Brian Wallace took third at 152 pounds.

Brett Nutter won his consolation final at 182 pounds.

Jack Ryan (1-6 pounds) and Joe Palmieri (195 pounds) placed sixth.

Matt Ryan defeated Danbury’s Ben LeBlanc 3-1 in his 113-pound final that matched a pair of sophomores. It was the fifth time the duo have met, with Ryan now holding a 3-2 lead.

Haviland defeated Danbury’s Kyle Fields 2-1 in the 126-pound. Haviland had defeated the Hatter in overtime a week earlier to earn the FCIAC title.

Mirmina lost a 10-6 decision to Newtown’s Ed Lovely for the 145-pound title.

Brian Wallace dropped into the consolation bracket after losing a 14-12 decision in the quarterfinals to Conard’s Antonio Masse. Wallace completed his run through wrestlebacks with a 3-1 win over Masse in the rematch.

Nutter pinned Jake Constantine of Danbury in his consolation final at 182 pounds.

