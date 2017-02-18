Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Fairfield Ludlowe

The St. Joseph girls basketball team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 38-24, on Friday.

The Cadets finished the regular season at 11-9 for coach Chris Lindwall.

St. Joseph is seeded 14th in Class L and will host No. 19 Harding High Monday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament.

Megan Robertson had 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Melissa Bike scored six points. Kathryn Zito made two 3-pointers.

Emma Elrod had eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

Ashley Lynch had five assists and five steals.

Ludlowe (4-16) was led by Bridget Paulmann (eight points).

St Joseph

Alyssa Zito 0 0-0 0 Lauren Haverl 0 0-0 0 Brenna Hynes 1 0-0 2 Kathryn Zito 2 0-1 6 Tessie Hynes 1 0-0 2 Megan Robertson 4 1-1 10 Melissa Bike 3 0-0 6 Christina Crocco 0 0-0 0 Elena Ball 0 1-2 1 Ashley Lynch 0 0-1 0 Emma Elrod – 5 1-2 11

Totals – 16 3-7 38

Ludlowe

Julia Colica 0 3-4 3 Kelly Kiremidjan 1 1-2 3 Bridget Paulmann 3 1-2 8 Paige O’Connell 2 0-1 4 Ida Boci 1 0-0 2 Lily Traum 2 0-0 4 Erin O’Leary 0 0-0 0

Totals 9 5-9 24

St Joseph – 9 9 12 8 – 38

Ludlowe – 5 7 7 5 – 24

3 pt FG – St Joseph – Katherine Zito – 2, Megan Robertson – 1

Ludlowe – Bridget Paulmann – 1