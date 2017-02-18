Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Fairfield Ludlowe

By Trumbull Times on February 18, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Cadets are seeded 14th in Class L.

The St. Joseph girls basketball team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 38-24, on Friday.

The Cadets finished the regular season at 11-9 for coach Chris Lindwall.

St. Joseph is seeded 14th in Class L and will host No. 19 Harding High Monday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament.

Megan Robertson had 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Melissa Bike scored six points. Kathryn Zito made two 3-pointers.

Emma Elrod had eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

Ashley Lynch had five assists and five steals.

Ludlowe (4-16) was led by Bridget Paulmann (eight points).

St Joseph

Alyssa Zito  0 0-0 0  Lauren Haverl 0 0-0 0  Brenna Hynes  1 0-0 2  Kathryn Zito  2 0-1 6   Tessie Hynes 1 0-0 2  Megan Robertson  4 1-1 10 Melissa Bike  3 0-0 6  Christina Crocco  0 0-0 0  Elena Ball  0 1-2 1  Ashley Lynch  0 0-1 0  Emma Elrod – 5 1-2 11

Totals – 16 3-7  38

Ludlowe

Julia Colica 0 3-4 3  Kelly Kiremidjan 1 1-2 3  Bridget Paulmann  3 1-2 8  Paige O’Connell 2 0-1 4 Ida Boci 1 0-0 2  Lily Traum 2 0-0 4  Erin O’Leary 0 0-0 0

Totals 9 5-9 24

St Joseph –     9   9   12   8  – 38

Ludlowe –       5   7    7    5  – 24

3 pt FG – St Joseph – Katherine Zito – 2, Megan Robertson – 1

Ludlowe – Bridget Paulmann – 1

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Newtown Nighthawks
  2. Girls basketball: Ludlowe tops St. Joseph
  3. Girls basketball: St. Joseph tops Trinity Catholic, 51-38
  4. Girls basketball: St. Joseph qualifies for state tournament

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Swim: Pisces Aquathon fund-raiser a success
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress