Obituary: Catherine Marie (O’Reilly) Jaundrill, 67, of Shelton

Catherine Marie (O’Reilly) Jaundrill, 67, of Shelton, retired regional manager for State of Connecticut’s Judicial Branch, wife of David Jaundrill, died Feb. 8, at home.

Born in Norwalk, daughter of the late James and Patricia (O’Brien) O’ Reilly.

Besides her husband, survivors include a son, Colin and his wife, Adeline Wong of Norfolk, Mass., daughter, Kristin Zubrow and her husband, Michael of Philadelphia, Pa., brother, James O’Reilly and his wife, Karen of Hamden, sister, Laurie Rongey and her husband, Keith of Trumbull, brother, Brien O’Reilly and his wife, Sandi of Redding, two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: St. Catherine of Siena Church.