Obituary: Michal Karbowski, 34, of Shelton

Michal Karbowski, 34, of Shelton, registered nurse, died Feb. 15, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.  

Born in Augustow, Poland, on June 19, 1982, son of the late Ryszard Karbowski and Lilia Kuklinska Karbowska of Shelton.

Besides his mother, he is survived by sisters, Emilia (Lukasz) Mysliwiec of Trumbull and Anna (Adam) Guida of North Carolina, brothers, Rafal (Marzena) Karbowski of Shelton, Tomasz (Aneta) Karbowski of Virginia, and Pawel (Alexa) Karbowski of Michigan, two nieces, and a nephew.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m., St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby. Burial will take place in Poland. Calling hours: Friday, Feb. 17, 4-7 p.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.

