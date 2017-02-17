Trumbull Times

Obituary: William K. Allan, of Shelton

By Trumbull Times on February 17, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

William K. Allan, of Shelton, died Feb. 9,  after a brief illness.

Born in Portsmouth, N.H.; U.S. Air Force; career in sales with IBM and as a realtor and business owner in Trumbull and Shelton.

Survived by three children, Elizabeth (Betsy), Katie and Bill, seven grandchildren and his wife, Jane Allan of Alton Bay, N.H.

A memorial service will be held on May 20. Details will be announced at brookingssmith.com. Memorial contributions: Maine Troop Greeters Museum at mainetroopgreetersmuseum.org or the Appalachian Mountain Club at outdoors.org.

