Obituary: William K. Allan, of Shelton

William K. Allan, of Shelton, died Feb. 9, after a brief illness.

Born in Portsmouth, N.H.; U.S. Air Force; career in sales with IBM and as a realtor and business owner in Trumbull and Shelton.

Survived by three children, Elizabeth (Betsy), Katie and Bill, seven grandchildren and his wife, Jane Allan of Alton Bay, N.H.

A memorial service will be held on May 20. Details will be announced at brookingssmith.com. Memorial contributions: Maine Troop Greeters Museum at mainetroopgreetersmuseum.org or the Appalachian Mountain Club at outdoors.org.