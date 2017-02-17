Girls basketball: Trumbull top seed for FCIAC tournament

The Trumbull Eagles and Ridgefield Tigers lead a strong field of contenders into the postseason, as the FCIAC girls basketball tournament gets underway with quarterfinal games on Saturday.

All eight playoff teams had been determined as of Monday’s games, and the seedings were finalized on Wednesday.

Every game in the FCIAC tournament will be carried live by the HAN Network.

Here’s the tournament schedule. Records shown include FCIAC games only.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 18

Games At Norwalk HS

No. 4 Norwalk (13-3) vs. No. 5 Warde (12-4), Noon

No. 1 Trumbull (15-1) vs. No. 8 Staples (9-7), 1:45 p.m.

Games at Ridgefield HS

No. 6 Danbury (11-5) vs. No. 3 Stamford (14-2), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich (10-6) vs. No. 2 Ridgefield (14-2), 6:45 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals – Tuesday, Feb. 21

At Ludlowe HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

– Highest remaining seed has pick of time slot

FCIAC Final – Thursday, Feb. 23

At Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.

The quarterfinal round will feature two quarterfinal games from opposite sides of the bracket at the home sites of the top two seeds.

Trumbull earned the No. 1 seed, but cannot host games on Saturday, as Trumbull High is the site of the CIAC Class LL wrestling tournament this weekend. The home court thus goes to the next highest seed on that side of the bracket: No. 4 Norwalk.

As the No. 2 seed Ridgefield will host two quarterfinal games on its side of the bracket.

Two of Wednesday’s games featured match-ups of playoff teams: Ridgefield-Norwalk, and Danbury-Greenwich.

Trumbull topped Trinity Catholic, 50-25, to wrap up a 19-1 season and officially clinch the FCIAC’s No. 1 seed.

Norwalk knocked off the Ridgefield Tigers, 64-62, giving the Tigers and Stamford 14-2 league records. Ridgefield retained the No. 2 seed based on its win over Stamford earlier this year.

Stamford earned the No. 3 seed, with Norwalk (13-3) at No. 4, and Warde (12-4), which defeated town rival Ludlowe, 47-26, on Wednesday, at No. 5.

Danbury topped Greenwich, 45-37, on Wednesday to take the No. 6 seed, with Greenwich settling in at No. 7. Danbury defeated Central in a make-up game on Thursday, completing its regular season schedule.

Staples had a bye on Wednesday and had already secured the No. 8 seed with of Monday’s win over New Canaan.