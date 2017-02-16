Indoor track: Trumbull Eagles boast five state champions

The Trumbull High boys team finished fifth and the girls team placed eighth at the Class LL Indoor Track and Field Championships in New Haven on Wednesday.

Taking top honors in their events and earning All State honors in the process were Tyler Rubush in the 1000 meters, Tyler Gleen in the 600 meters, Kate Romanchick in the 1600, and the sprint medley relay team of Rubush, Gleen, Colin McLevy and Nigel Hayes.

“This was a great season for us as a team and as individuals,” said coach Jeff Klein. “We qualified a strong group for the State Open. With a top six finish they will earn the right to compete in Boston for the New England championships (March 4).”

In the 1000, Rubush took the early lead, relinquished it a few laps in, and then retook the lead with a strong move over the last 100 meters. He pulled away for the win running 2:35. He will be the second seed in the upcoming State Open meet with a chance to compete for an overall state title on Monday (State Open qualifying is based on class meet results, with the top 18 placers in each event when combining all four classes).

In the 600, Gleen had a Class LL meet three-peat in the event. He led from start to finish, running 1:21, just off the meet record in the event. He will be the top seed in the State Open in the 600, as he looks to be a three-time State Open champion. Gleen has the top time in the state this winter of 1:20, which is also the second fastest time in the country.

Also leading from start to finish was Romanchick in the 1600 meters, who faced some stiff competition from Emily Philippides of Greenwich, one of the top middle distance runners in the country this winter. Philippides twice came up on Kate’s shoulder in the last lap, with Romanchick holding her off each time. She was strong over the last few meters to take the victory by 0.2 seconds, running the third fastest time in the state so far this year. Her time of 5:09 was an indoor track personal best.

The boys SMR was another tight race for the Eagles.

McLevy and Hayes got the team off to a solid start on their 200 meter legs, before handing off to Rubush. His 51.9 400 meter leg put Trumbull near the leaders before he handed off to Gleen. Gleen pulled away from the Danbury and Hamden runners to lead the team to the win with a 1:57 800 meter anchor leg. The team’s time of 3:38 was the second best in the state so far this winter and has them as the top seed in the State Open meet.

Also scoring points for the Eagles was the 4×400 meter relay team of McLevy, Rubush, Hayes and Gleen. Their 3:33 clocking was second to Danbury to earn eight points. With that time, they will be the third seed at the State Open meet.

Romanchick returned from her 1600 victory to run the 3200 meters. She placed third overall with a time of 11:27. She will be the seventh seed at the State Open in the event, looking to place in the top six to move on to the New England championship meet.

Other placers for the Eagles were a pair of fifth-place finishes.

In the high jump, Megan Switzgable cleared five feet to earn two points toward the girls team total. She also earned the right to compete in the State Open with her result. She will be the ninth seed in the event.

The girls 4×800 team of Ashley Storino, Meghan Ahearn, Ally Zaffina and Maggie LoSchiavo ran 10:17 to place fifth. They also qualified for the State Open meet, where they will be the 13th seed overall.

The final team points for the boys team were earned by McLevy, who jumped 19 feet 7 inches to take sixth place.

Also competing for Trumbull was the 4×200 team of Meilena Pang-Khloeum, Jessica Teixiera, Jennifer Teixiera and Jessica Esposito. They ran a time of 1:57 to place 19th.

The boys 4×200 meter relay of Latrell Margraff, Liam McEniry, Nathan Bowen and Pedro Feliciano ran 1:41 to place 19th.

In the boys 4×800 relay, Nick Klaiber, Matthew Collins, Matthew Seuch and James Dubreuil combined to run 9:08 to take ninth place in the event.

The girls sprint medley relay team of Olivia Okoroafor, Ahearn, Rebecca Crosley and Storino took 11th overall running 4 :36.

In the 4×400, Crosley combined with Lianne Iassogna, Danielle Cross and Sara Carlson to place 12th in 4:28.

In the 3200 meter run, Trumbull had a number of competitors.

In an exciting race, LoSchiavo and Zaffina doubled back from the 4×800 meter relay to take first and second in their heat of the event (12:11 and 12:19). That placed them 13th and 15th overall, as LoSchiavo ran a personal best time.

Kaley Fasoli finished her THS indoor track career taking 22nd in the event. Megan Becker was 27th.

In the shot put, Jamie Maresca was 19th throwing 27 feet 8 inches.

Carlson took 22nd in the 55 meter hurdles in 10.06 seconds.

Okoroafor was 28th in the 55 meter dash in 8.04.

Erica Woolen finished 11th in the high jump leaping 4 feet 10 inches.

For the boys, Zach Iannucci concluded his season of pole vaulting as he reached 10 feet 6 inches to tie for eighth.

Sean O’Hagan finished 12th in the 1000 meters in 2:49.

Beau DeMelo was 25th in the 3200 meter run in 10:50.

Next up for the Eagles is the State Open meet on Monday at 4 p.m. at Hillhouse High School.