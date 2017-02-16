Letter: Capital improvement plan had bipartisan support

On Monday Feb. 6, the Town Council convened for their second meeting of 2017. The first resolution on the agenda was the consideration of a $13.5 million Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2017-18. This resolution was brought back to the Council floor due to a procedural issue at the January Town Council meeting, where the minimum votes required to pass the voted on motion and resolution were not achieved.

Knowing this particular resolution would return on February’s Agenda the Town Council Republicans, through the efforts of the Republican lead Town Council Finance Committee, made intelligent use of this time by circling back to various department heads to further scrutinize the CIP and solidify a conservative proposal which would allow the departments to address their most immediate needs, while deferring succeeding phases and items to a more appropriate time. As a result, the Town Council Republicans brought forth a motion to reduce the original requested amount of $13.5 million to $10.21 million, a $3.29 million reduction.

The proposed amount – $10.21 million – included among other items; the full schedule of roads due to be paved; completion of the interior upgrades and renovations at the Police Headquarters building; a new roof for the Health Department building; replacing the HS Soccer field with a new Geo-Fill artificial surface; replacing the artificial surface at Indian Ledge park; as well as drainage repair work at both Twin Brooks and Unity Parks. The Town Council Republicans were pleased to see this proposal was meet with unanimous bipartisan support and approved. Additionally, the Town Council Republicans would like to thank all department heads for their time and effort in assisting us with this proposal, and for their service to our town.

In other business, the Council approved the application for two state grants. One through the America the Beautiful Program which will allow for landscape improvements along Whitney Avenue. The second grant would be through the State’s DUI Enforcement Program, allowing the Trumbull PD to conduct additional DUI check-points at no additional cost to the residents.

Lastly, the Council took up a resolution to allow for the reinstitution of Tax Incentive program through the Town’s Department of Economic and Community Development. This incentive program would allow Trumbull to stay competitive with other communities in providing an attractive environment for businesses to relocate to, and for new businesses to establish their roots in. The Town Council Republicans fully supported this resolution and were happy to see it pass. However, we were dismayed to see this pro-Trumbull, pro-growth initiative be voted against across the Democrat line.

The Town Council Republican’s would like to sincerely thank all the residents who sent emails, and came to the meeting to allow your voice be heard on a particular issue. Your input is vital in helping us make Trumbull the best it can be.