Wrestling: Tristan Haviland brings home FCIAC title

Trumbull High’s Tristan Haviland was euphoric after winning the 126-pound title in triple overtime; Matt Ryan was disconsolate after being edged out for the 113-pound crown in four extra sessions, and coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles placed third at the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament in New Canaan.

“We had twelve wrestling for titles or placement,” said Anderson of his team, ranked sixth in the state going into this weekend’s Class LL tourney. “It’s all good.”

Danbury High (304) took home the title, followed by Fairfield Warde, which won 5-of-6 finals to overcome the Eagles 182-178.5.

Haviland, a senior, was seeded first with a 25-2 record and defeated second-seeded Kyle Fields from Danbury, 3-2 in triple overtime. Haviland, who finished third at the State Open and first in New England at 113 pounds as a junior, advanced to the finals with a pin in 2:58 of Stamford’s Jose Najarro and a 9-1 major decision over Wilton’s Nick Rende. Fields had posted wins of 3:17 and 4-2 to gain the final.

Ryan, a sophomore, was seeded second with a 26-2 record and met top-seeded Ben LeBlanc of Danbury for the title. It took four overtimes before LeBlanc won a 4-3 decision. Ryan started the fourth overtime period on defense, and Leblanc held him down for the entire 30-second period to win. Ryan had pinned Finn McGovern of Wilton in 1:45, then decisioned third-seeded Sam White of Norwalk, 4-3, in the semifinals.

Junior Adam Giammattei (22-6) was runner-up at 138 pounds. Seeded third, Giammattei ran into the state’s all-time pin leader Tim Kane from Fairfield Warde in the title bout. He took it into the second period before falling to Kane, a four-time champion and this year’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Giammattei had advanced with a pin in 3:22 of Kyle Alswanger from Westhill and a 9-7 victory over No. 2 Nate Sibbett from New Canaan.

Mike Mirmina (24-2) placed second at 145 pounds. Seeded second, the senior opened with a 15-0 win by technical fall over Eric Emmendorfer from Ludlowe. In the quarterfinals, Mirmina scored a 10-2 major decision over No. 3 Simon Preston from Ridgefield. Top-seeded A.J. Kovacs from Danbury defeated Mirmina, 11-3, in the final.

Brian Wallace (17-6) wrestled back to take third at 152 pounds. A senior and the third seed, Wallace won a 9-1 major decision from No. 6 Dominic Arciola from Staples in his first bout. Eventual champion Izaake Zuckerman from Warde knocked Wallace into wrestlebacks with a first-period fall. Wallace took a 6-3 decision from Nick Lucente from Stamford to get to the consolation finals, where he defeated No. 4 Liam Courtney from Ridgefield 6-3.

Seeded second at 182 pounds, Brett Nutter (24-2) won his consolation final by a score of 5-1 over No. 4 Dominic Mastro from Ludlowe. A junior, Nutter opened with a pin in 1:59 of Griffin Morris from Wilton and then was knocked into wrestlebacks with a 3-0 loss to eventual champion Joe Gjinaj from Warde. Nutter pinned Ryan Mahoney from Staples in 3:45 to gain the consolation finals.

Senior heavyweight Jared Platt (17-7) was seeded fourth. He scored a 21-second pin of No. 5 Tim Horton from McMahon in his opening match. Platt then lost by fall to eventual champion Michael Gaboardi from Danbury. In wrestlebacks, he lost by fall to No. 3 George Harrington from Staples, before taking fourth by default over No. 2 Jack Stewart from New Canaan.

Jack Ryan a freshman with a 21-6 record, was seeded fifth at 106 pounds. He lost by fall to finalist Ben Smart from Danbury in his first match. In wrestlebacks, he advanced past Terry Brannigan from Staples, before losing a 5-4 decision to No 3 Chase Parrott from Westhill.

Garrett Sollenberger (19-10) was seeded fourth at 120 pounds. A senior, he lost a 9-7 decision to fifth-seeded Dylan Ehret from Greenwich in the quarterfinals and lost by fall to Dylan Marone of Staples in consolations.

Alex Greco (17-9) advanced to the semifinals at 132 pounds. A senior, the sixth-seeded Greco scored a 9-0 decision over No. 3 Nico Gonzalez from Brien McMahon. Shaun Williams, the seventh seed from Danbury, advanced to the finals with a first-period fall. Williams then lost to Warde’s Alex Steele, 9-2. In wrestlebacks, Greco lost 6-1 to fourth-seeded Peter Murray from Ridgefield.

Mike Greco (21-6) was seeded fourth at 160 pounds. A senior, Greco lost to fifth-seeded Jordan Goins from Westhill, 6-1, in his opening match. Greco won his first wrestleback, a 14-0 major decision over Jacob Robb from Wilton before losing 5-3 to No. 3 Brian Showstead from Ridgefield.

Eric Bellofiore (14-11) was seeded sixth at 170 pounds. He lost by first-period fall to eventual third-place finisher Matheus Riberio from Warde, before the senior lost a 1-0 decision to Jesse Patton from Danbury.

Joe Palmieri (17-7) was seeded fifth at 195 pounds. A sophomore, Palmieri lost by first-period fall to Ryan Russo from New Canaan in his first bout. In consolations, he scored a 9-2 decision over Matt Smith from Ludlowe, before losing 11-3 to No. 3 Alex Nanai from Greenwich.

Senior Mike Maresca (13-11) was seeded seventh in the 220-pound weight class. He lost by first-period fall to eventual third-place finisher Granit Hoti from Darien in his first match. Maresca posted a 9-5 decision over No. 6 Peyton Larkin from Greenwich, before losing by fall to No. 4 Caelan Samson from Brien McMahon.

In the exhibition 99-pound class, freshman J.R. Vano had two matches.