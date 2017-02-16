Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen win on Senior Night

The Christian Heritage boys basketball team defeated the Foram School, 64-60, in its final regular season home game on Wednesday.

It was Senior Night for the Kingsmen, who honored Richard Bohn, Peter Ziegler, Luke Park, Tyler Boronski and Queshon Webley.

Forman came out hot, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to go up 6-0.

It was a great back-and-forth game, with juniors Clay Westermann hitting big shots, Matt Bruening grabbing rebounds, and Adam Haggerty making free throws under pressure.

Forman’s J.T. Papa went for 26 points.

CHS was led in scoring by Westermann (17), Webley (16) and Ziegler (9).

The Kingsmen (15-3) will host an HVAL playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.