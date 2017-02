St. Joseph defeated New Canaan, 61-36, in an FCIAC girls basketball game on Wednesday.

Melissa Bike scored 15 points, had eight rebounds and three steals for the Cadets, now 10-9 overall and 6-9 in conference.

Ashley Lynch had eight assists and four steals.

Brenna Hynes and Alyssa Zito each had eight points for coach Chris Lindwall.

Megan Robertson, Lauren Haverl and Christina Cocco divided 18 markers.

New Canaan (2-17, 3-13 FCIAC) was led by Leigh Charlton with nine points.