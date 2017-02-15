Boys basketball: St. Joseph topples New Canaan Rams

St. Joseph defeated New Canaan, 58-42, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Wednesday.

Down by eight points to the host Rams after one quarter, coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets rallied to take a 26-23 lead into the locker room.

St. Joseph, now 7-11, had a 21-6 run in the third quarter.

Jack Moulder made four 3-pointers and paced the winners with 16 points.

Camren Menefee scored 12.

Gavin Greene had 10 rebounds.

New Canaan (3-14) was led by Tyler Sweeney with 21 points.

St. Joseph

Jack Moulder 5 2-2 16, Camren Menefee 5 2-5 12, Thomas Montelli 1 3-3 5, Omar Telfer 4 1-3 9, Gavin Greene 2 2-5 6, Jack Greene 1 0-0 2, Daniel Tobin 2 4-4 8, Paul Fabbri 0 0-0 0, Brandon Zimnoch 0 0-2 0, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Jared Grinrod 0 0-0 0, Alex Pelletier 0 0-0 0, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Ryan Donegan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 14-24 58.

New Canaan

Charlie Grow 0 0-0 0, James Crovatto 3 1-4 8, Tim Russo 1 1-2 3, Tyler Sweeney 6 5-8 21, Austin Bell 0 0-0 0, Nick Crovatto 0 0-0 0, Luke Crawford 1 0-0 3, Jack Richardson 1 0-0 2, Matt Brand 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 8-16 42.

St. Joseph — 10 16 21 11 – 58

New Canaan — 18 5 6 13 – 42

3-Pointers: SJ-Moulder 4; NC-Sweeney 2, J. Crovatto 1, Crawford 1.