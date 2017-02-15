Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Trinity Catholic, 50-25

The Trumbull High girls basketball team completed regular season competition with a 50-25 road win at Trinity Catholic in Stamford on Wednesday.

Trumbull improved to 19-1 overall and 15-1 in the FCIAC.

The Eagles, coached by Steve Tobitsch, will open the FCIAC tournament on Saturday with a quarterfinal game versus Staples High.

The game is at 1:45 p.m. and will be played at Norwalk High, as the first game of a doubleheader.

Every game in the FCIAC tournament will be carried live by the HAN Network.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 2 0-0 4; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kristen Pagliaro 0 0-0 0; Claudia Tucci 5 1-2 12; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-2 0; Krystina Schueler 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 2 2-2 7; Julie Keckler 3 0-0 7; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Victoria Ray 0 0-0 0; Brady Lynch 3 3-7 9; Taylor Brown 4 0-0 11

Trumbull Team Totals: 19 6-13 50

Trinity Catholic

Samantha O’Boy 1 0-2 2; Sarah Jablonsky 1 0-0 3; Nefeli Shemaj 1 0-0 2; Brittany DeJesus 0 0-0 0; Caroline Kollar 0 0-0 0; Gabby Perez 0 0-0 0; Theresa Lipinacci 0 0-0 0; Sydney Barosley 1 0-0 3; Kiera Fenske 0 0-0 0; Caitlyn Scott 2 6-9 11; Molly Murray 2 0-0 4

Trinity Catholic Team Totals: 8 6-11 25

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 20 17 8 5 – 50

Trinity Catholic: 5 4 5 11 – 25

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Taylor Brown-3; Julie Keckler-1; Aisling Maguire-1; Claudia Tucci-1

Trinity Catholic: Caitlyn Scott-1; Sydney Barosley-1; sarah Jablonsky-1