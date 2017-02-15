Religious news and upcoming events

Women’s Fellowship Soup & Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon

On Thursday, Feb. 16, at noon, a Soup & Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road. Soup, dessert and coffee will be provided.

Cost is $5. The program will be an Afternoon of Cards and Games.

Bring your favorite game to share.

Sign up by calling the office at 203-374-8822.

Spaghetti dinner and free concert

Saturday, Feb. 18, is the next installment in the monthly spaghetti supper/free concert series at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull. This month is our biggest concert of the year. Once again the renowned Yale Spizziwinks perform for an evening of great harmony and humor. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., and is preceded by the spaghetti supper.

For $12; $11 for seniors, it’s spaghetti, salad, bread, beverages and dessert, and handmade meatballs are $.50 each.

Call 203-954-9691 for more info.

Handmade Happening Craft Fair

The Handmade Happening Craft Fair fund-raiser for Long Hill Children’s Center Part Time and Full Time Program will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission, and will feature 24 vendors with cash and carry handmade items just in time for Easter and Mother’s Day gift shopping.

It will be held at Long Hill Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull (behind Corner Deli.

Women’s Fellowship Covered Dish Luncheon

On Thursday, March 16 at noon, there will be a spring luncheon and program sponsored by the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Featured speaker is from the Parish Nurse program at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Marilyn Faber, R.N., with a program about Contagious Health. Reservations by calling the church at 203-374-8822. Cost is $7, or bring a covered dish to share.