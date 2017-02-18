Campus News

Dean’s List

Colby College — Mollie R. Rich, class of 2017, attended Trumbull High School and is the daughter of Glenn and Amy Rich.

Hofstra University — Alexa Garcia

Marist College — Jennifer Galiani, class of 2017, majoring in Educational Psychology-Childhood 1-6; Meaghan Gillespie, class of 2017, majoring in Athletic Training; Jennifer Gomes, class of 2019, majoring in Economics; Elizabeth Murphy, class of 2017, majoring in Psychology; Owen Polzello, class of 2018, majoring in Business Administration; Robert Wheeler, class of 2018, majoring in Business Administration

Massachusetts Maritime Academy — Cadet Braden Foster

Seton Hall University — Thomas Hesse, Alexandria Passero, Elizabeth Sargent

University of Connecticut — Christie Costello, daughter of William and Lynn Costello, and a second year Pre-Pharmacy major.

High Honors

Sacred Heart Academy — Principal Sr. Kathleen Mary Coonan, ASCJ recently announced the Honor Roll for the second marking period of the academic year. Eunji Lee was named to the High Honor Roll.