Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Hillcrest Hawks make history

By Trumbull Times on February 15, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Hillcrest won the school’s first-ever boys basketball title by capturing the Fairfield County Middle School Basketball League Championship.

The Hillcrest Hawks defeated Wooster, 71-62.

Team members (front row) are: Michael Welch, James Urban, Sean Racette, Alex Coley, Roger Moulton, Jake Gruttadauria, Joey Ferraro, Cedric Cohen, Connor Johnston and Zach Parente; (second row) Justin Delaney, Joey DeRienzo, coach Mike Pelletier, Isaiah Puffer, Patrick Spychalla, Lance Walsh, Connor Delawder, Sean Clemons, Mileeq Green, Ed Hughes, L.J. Ciambriello, Isaac Berkowitz, Luke Masiuk and coach Ron Pelletier.

