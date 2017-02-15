Boys basketball: Hillcrest Hawks make history

Team members (front row) are: Michael Welch, James Urban, Sean Racette, Alex Coley, Roger Moulton, Jake Gruttadauria, Joey Ferraro, Cedric Cohen, Connor Johnston and Zach Parente; (second row) Justin Delaney, Joey DeRienzo, coach Mike Pelletier, Isaiah Puffer, Patrick Spychalla, Lance Walsh, Connor Delawder, Sean Clemons, Mileeq Green, Ed Hughes, L.J. Ciambriello, Isaac Berkowitz, Luke Masiuk and coach Ron Pelletier.

