Police bust teen drinking party

By Donald Eng on February 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Police broke up an underage drinking party with about 50 teens in attendance Saturday and police are crediting Trumbull’s anonymous online tip system with leading them to the bust.

According to police, the department received information about an underage drinking party on Indian Road via the anonymous Tip Soft system. Responding officers found about 50 youths in attendance, with alcohol containers scattered around the house. The-17-year-old male resident of the house hosted the party while his parent was away.

The parents of those at the party were notified and came to the home to take custody of their children. The youth who hosted the party was charged with supplying alcohol to minors and permitting alcohol to be consumed by minors. He was issued a summons to juvenile court, with an appearance February 27.

The department’s Tip Soft anonymous online reporting system is active 24 hours a day. Information on making a report is at trumbull-ct.gov/police.

