The personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Economic Impact of Immigration by State.

In order to determine which states benefit most from immigration, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics, ranging from “median household income of foreign-born population” to “jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs.”

Immigrants’ Economic Impact on Connecticut (1=Biggest Impact; 25=Avg.):

13th — % of Jobs Generated by Immigrant-Owned Businesses Out of Total Jobs

16th — Net Difference Between State & Local Revenues and Expenditures per Individual Immigrant

8th — Median Household Income of Foreign-Born Population

8th — % of Foreign-Born STEM Workers Out of Total STEM Workers

17th — % of Foreign-Born Population Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher

10th — % of Fortune 500 Companies Founded by Immigrants or Their Children

10th — % of Jobs Created by Presence of International Students Out of Total Jobs

6th — Economic Contribution of International Students per Capita

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/economic-impact-of-immigration-by-state/32248/