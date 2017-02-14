Girls basketball: FCIAC field complete for tournament

Greenwich secured its playoff bid with a 69-22 win over Trinity Catholic, and Staples qualified with its 52-23 win over New Canaan.

One game — Central at Danbury — will be played Tuesday, with all eight playoff teams wrapping up their regular season schedules on Wednesday. The only drama remaining is in seeding.

The Trumbull Eagles and Ridgefield Tigers, both 14-1 in FCIAC play, have secured the top two seeds with the order to be determined.

Trumbull will be heavily-favored in its road game Wednesday at Trinity Catholic, which has just two wins this winter, and the Eagles would clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory.

Ridgefield, which has a tough match-up at the fourth-place Norwalk Bears on tap, could move up to the No. 1 spot with a win, if Trinity could pull off a major upset of Trumbull. The Tigers cannot fall to No. 3, as they own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Stamford Black Knights, which are one game back in the standings.

Stamford, the defending FCIAC and CIAC Class LL champion, defeated Wilton, 66-49, on Monday to clinch the No. 3 seed. The Knights (13-2 FCIAC) will play at Central on Wednesday.

Norwalk (12-3) wrapped up the No. 4 seed with a 62-37 win over Ludlowe on Monday, and will host Ridgefield on Wednesday.

The Warde Mustangs (11-4) need one more win to nail down the No. 5 seed. They’ll face Ludlowe in Fairfield as part of a girls and boys basketball header between the town rivals on Wednesday.

The Greenwich Cardinals (10-5) and Danbury Hatters (9-5) are next with five league losses apiece. The Hatters will be the heavy favorite against Central on Tuesday and, with a win, would draw even with Greenwich in the standings.

Danbury and Greenwich will meet on Wednesday in Danbury and the winner will be the No. 6 seed, with the loser going to No. 7.

The Cardinals also have a shot to move up to No. 5 with a win, should Warde lose to Ludlowe. Greenwich defeated Warde back on Dec. 16 and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker

Staples (9-7) has completed its regular season and will be the No. 8 seed for the tournament.

All four FCIAC quarterfinal games on Saturday, as well as next week’s semifinals and final, will be carried live by the HAN Network.