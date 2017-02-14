Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen turn back Harvey School

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team defeated the Harvey School, 64-40, in its second to last HVAL game of the season on Monday.

The Kingsmen started off with a bang, going up 25-5 and never looked back.

Although the Cavaliers cut it to 12 at halftime, the Kingsmen defense was too good in the second half, holding their opponents to just 16 points.

All ten players on the CHS roster scored, led by Vanderhave (11), Haggerty (9), Webley (9), Westermann (8), Ziegler (6), Boronski (6), Park (4), Bruening (3), Dinardo (2) and Packevicz (2).

On Wednesday, Christian Heritage hosts the Lions from the Forman School at 5 p.m. when it celebrates Senior Night.

