Boys hockey: St. Joseph skates past Greenwich, 5-1

The St. Joseph boys hockey team took a 2-0 lead over Greenwich after one period on Monday night.

When the host Cardinals scored first in the second stanza at the Dorothy Hamill Ice Rink, the Cadets responded with three straight goals en route to a key 5-1 FCIAC win.

St. Joseph improved to 7-10-1.

Greenwich is 7-9-1, as both chase the sixth spot in the upcoming conference tournament.

Chris Raccuia got the Cadets out of the gate quickly, as he scored only 1:02 into the contest with Jack Pisani and Tom Flynn getting the assists.

Evan Bocchino scored late in the frame, at the 14:46 mark, to double the margin. Will Foldesi and Sean Attanasio had assists.

Matt Davey halved the deficit at 3:23 of the second, with assists by Matt Baugher and Connor Santry.

Sam Bracchi answered at 6:52 and Bocchino only 41 seconds later to take the score to 4-1.

Foldesi scored at 8:26.

Andrew Gilbert and Kyle Parchinski assisted on the first tally, Andrew Van Etten on the second, and Attanasio and Gilbert on the third.

The third period was scoreless.

St. Joseph had the edge in shots, 32-31.

Ryan Wilson had 30 saves to earn the win.

Greenwich’s Alex Presley made 26 saves.