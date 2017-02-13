Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Feb. 7 has Team 3 (Roy Green, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, George Warner) and Team 9 (Beecher Taylor, Jon Cady, Pepe Cruz, Carl Bluestein) tied for first place.

Angelo Cordone the single game scratch of 259 and the single game with handicap of 287.

Ernie Santo tied Angelo for the single game with handicap of 287 and also had the high scratch series of 740 and the series with handicap of 827 (a new season high).

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 199.

Dave Martini is now the high individual match point leader with 85 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Feb. 10 saw Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) increase its lead over Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) to 12 points.

Angelo Grande had the high scratch single of 236, Ken Kanyuck had the single game with handicap of 265, Chris Barrett had the series scratch high of 629 and the series with handicap of 731.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 213.