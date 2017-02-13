Boys basketball: Darien High defeats St. Joseph

Darien High defeated St. Joseph in boys basketball, 72-68, on Monday.

The Blue Wave (10-6) received balanced scoring from Alex Preston (31 points), Theo Moore (19 points) and Zak Swetye (14 points).

The Cadets (6-11) were led by Tommy Montelli (16 points), Omar Telfer (13 points) and Gavin Greene (12 points).

St. Joseph fell behind 23-4 after one quarter. It outscored Darien in each of the next three periods.

Darien

Zak Swetye 5 0-1 14, Alexander Preston 13 5-7 31, Theo Moore 7 5-5 19, Carter Scott 0 0-0 0, Andrew Darby 0 0-0 0, William Rolapp 0 1-2 1, Jack Richter 1 0-0 2, Riley Stewart 1 0-0 2, Jack Tierney 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 11-15 72.

St. Joseph

Jack Moulder 3 0-0 8, Camren Menefee 2 1-2 6, Thomas Montelli 6 1-1 16, Omar Telfer 5 3-7 13, Gavin Greene 5 2-2 12, Jack Greene 0 0-0 0, Daniel Tobin 2 2-2 6, Paul Fabbri 0 0-0 0, Brandon Zimnoch 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 1 0-0 2, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Jared Grinrod 2 1-2 5, Alec Pelletier 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-16 68.

Darien — 23 14 15 20 — 72

St. Joseph — 4 20 21 23 — 68

3-pointers: D-Swetye 4, Tierney 1; SJ-Montelli 3, Moulder 2, Menefee 1.

Fouled Out: D-Richter.