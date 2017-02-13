Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Darien High defeats St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on February 13, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Darien High defeated St. Joseph in boys basketball, 72-68, on Monday.

The Blue Wave (10-6) received balanced scoring from Alex Preston (31 points), Theo Moore (19 points) and Zak Swetye (14 points).

The Cadets (6-11) were led by Tommy Montelli (16 points), Omar Telfer (13 points) and Gavin Greene (12 points).

St. Joseph fell behind 23-4 after one quarter. It outscored Darien in each of the next three periods.

Darien

Zak Swetye 5 0-1 14, Alexander Preston 13 5-7 31, Theo Moore 7 5-5 19, Carter Scott 0 0-0 0, Andrew Darby 0 0-0 0, William Rolapp 0 1-2 1, Jack Richter 1 0-0 2, Riley Stewart 1 0-0 2, Jack Tierney 1 0-0 3.  Totals:  28 11-15 72.

St. Joseph

Jack Moulder 3 0-0 8, Camren Menefee 2 1-2 6, Thomas Montelli 6 1-1 16, Omar Telfer 5 3-7 13, Gavin Greene 5 2-2 12, Jack Greene 0 0-0 0, Daniel Tobin 2 2-2 6, Paul Fabbri 0 0-0 0, Brandon Zimnoch 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 1 0-0 2, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Jared Grinrod 2 1-2 5, Alec Pelletier 0 0-0 0.  Totals:  26 10-16 68.

Darien — 23 14 15 20 — 72

St. Joseph — 4 20 21 23 — 68

3-pointers:  D-Swetye 4, Tierney 1; SJ-Montelli 3, Moulder 2, Menefee 1.

Fouled Out:  D-Richter.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Unbeaten Warde fends off St. Joseph
  2. Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles edge St. Joseph, 62-58
  3. Boys basketball: Cadets defeat Falcons, 52-42
  4. Baseball: St. Joseph defeats Brien McMahon, 3-1

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Trumbull tops Central on Senior Night Next Post Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress