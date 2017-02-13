Girls basketball: Trumbull tops Central on Senior Night

The Trumbull High girls basketball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 70-22, on Senior Night.

Trumbull improved its overall record to 18-1 and moved to 14-1 in the FCIAC.

The Eagles honored their seniors — Victoria Ray, Taylor Brown, Claudia Tucci, Ally Szabo, Rachel Wade and Danielle Rice.

Brady Lynch scored 15 points for Trumbull, including a 7-for-8 performance from the foul line.

Tucci scored 14 points and Brown 12.

Ray had seven assists and Lynch 11 rebounds.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 1 1-2 4; Meghan Lesko 1 2-2 5; Bella McCain 3 0-0 7; Kristen Pagliaro 0 1-4 1; Claudia Tucci 5 4-6 14; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 1 0-0 3; Aisling Maguire 2 2-4 7; Julie Keckler 0 0-0 0; Gianna Ghitsa 1 0-0 2; Victoria Ray 0 0-0 0; Brady Lynch 4 7-8 15; Taylor Brown 4 1-4 12

Trumbull Team Totals: 22 18-30 70

Bridgeport Central

Tati Pinto 4 1-2 11; Tiana Guitierrez 0 0-0 0; Rohanna Edwards 0 0-0 0; Jessica Clarke 1 1-2 3; Cynthia Brice 2 1-2 5 Jayda Edmonds 1 0-0 3; Amaya Rodgriguez 0 0-0 0

Bridgeport Central Team Totals: 8 3-6 22

Scoring By Quarters:

Trumbull: 27 18 16 9 – 70

Bridgeport Central: 4 2 5 11 – 22

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Jessica Lipinski-1; Meghan Lesko-1; Bella McCain-1; Krystina Schueler-1; Aisling Maguire-1; Taylor Brown-3

Bridgeport Central: Tati Pinto-2; Jayda Edmonds-1