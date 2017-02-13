Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull tops Central on Senior Night

By Trumbull Times on February 13, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High girls basketball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 70-22, on Senior Night.

Trumbull improved its overall record to 18-1 and moved to 14-1 in the FCIAC.

The Eagles honored their seniors — Victoria Ray, Taylor Brown, Claudia Tucci, Ally Szabo, Rachel Wade and Danielle Rice.

Brady Lynch scored 15 points for Trumbull, including a 7-for-8 performance from the foul line.

Tucci scored 14 points and Brown 12.

Ray had seven assists and Lynch 11 rebounds.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 1 1-2 4; Meghan Lesko 1 2-2 5; Bella McCain 3 0-0 7; Kristen Pagliaro 0 1-4 1; Claudia Tucci 5 4-6 14; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 1 0-0 3;  Aisling Maguire 2 2-4 7; Julie Keckler 0 0-0 0; Gianna Ghitsa 1 0-0 2; Victoria Ray 0 0-0 0; Brady Lynch 4 7-8 15; Taylor Brown 4 1-4 12

Trumbull Team Totals:  22  18-30  70

Bridgeport Central

Tati Pinto 4 1-2 11; Tiana Guitierrez 0 0-0 0; Rohanna Edwards 0 0-0 0; Jessica Clarke 1 1-2 3; Cynthia Brice 2 1-2 5 Jayda Edmonds 1 0-0 3; Amaya Rodgriguez 0 0-0 0

Bridgeport Central Team Totals:  8  3-6  22

Scoring By Quarters:

Trumbull:  27  18  16  9 – 70

Bridgeport Central:  4  2  5  11 – 22

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull:  Jessica Lipinski-1; Meghan Lesko-1; Bella McCain-1; Krystina Schueler-1; Aisling Maguire-1; Taylor Brown-3

Bridgeport Central: Tati Pinto-2; Jayda Edmonds-1

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Eagles overwhelm Hilltoppers
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull falls to South Windsor
  3. Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Danbury, 48-27
  4. Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph at Fairfield U

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats Bridgeport Central, 79-75 Next Post Boys basketball: Darien High defeats St. Joseph
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress