Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats Bridgeport Central, 79-75

The Trumbull High boys basketball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 79-75, on Monday.

The Eagles (16-1, 12-1 FCIAC) were led in scoring by Johnny McElroy, who scored 26 points, including a 9-for-11 performance from the foul line.

He also made three 3-pointers.

J.J. Pfohl scored 19 points, Jack Lynch 13 and Timmand Williams 11.

Danny Ruchalski had two 3-pointers and finished with nine points.

Central (2-13, 1-11 FCIAC) was led in scoring by Rejeevo Walker (20 points), Kaysone Washington (16 points) and Jimmy Forest (15 points).

Trumbull led 17-16 after one period, 39-31 at the half and 60-52 after three quarters.