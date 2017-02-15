Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Presidents’ Day Holiday — Monday, Feb. 20-libraries closed.

Platform to Employment (P2E) — Evening Career Workshop. Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presenters describe how this non-profit organization meets the need of long term unemployed to return to work and the employer’s need to recruit skilled workers. P2E’s 5-week prep program helps participants find positions at local companies and offers a trial 8-week- paid work experience. Details online. Free. Register.

AARP Drivers Safety Program — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. The nation’s first and latest classroom refresher class for motorists, with trained instructors and no tests. Course materials supplied. Completion certificate for possible insurance premium discount. Details online. Register. $15 for members (bring your card.), $20 for nonmembers, by check or cash at the door.

Digital Downloading Free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads or livestreams: ebooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. Library staff member Mary Rogers will show it’s easy to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Feb. 22, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new story time format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café birth thru age 2 — Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Upcoming: Adopt a Rock — Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele for Beginners — K-4th Grade. Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Learn the basics in one hour. Register if you do not own a ukulele. Drop in if you have your own.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer Drop Ins — Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 21, 3:45-5 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb 22, 3-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Free.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Foundations of the American Republic History Series — Adults and Teens. Pt. 1 of 4: Declaration of Independence. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This wonderful contribution to political literature is America’s “Article of Faith,” and a spur to other revolutionaries in the 18th and 19th centuries. Details on talk and historian Mark Albertson online. Free. Co-sponsored by the Fairchild-Nichols Branch and the Trumbull Senior Center. Part 1 held at the Center, 23 Priscilla Place. Call the Center to register, 203-452- 5199.

Ukulele for Beginners — Grade 5-Adults. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6-7 p.m. Have you ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Learn the basics in one hour. Register if you do not own a ukulele. Walk in if you have your own.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Absent-Mindedness and How to Overcome It — Thursday, Feb. 23, 2-3 p.m. Absent-mindedness is being so lost in thought that one does not realize what one is doing or is unaware of one’s immediate surroundings. Presenter Jo Anne Harrison-Becker will define absent-mindedness, its causes and consequences, and provide tips for overcoming it. Free. Register.

