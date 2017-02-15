Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 16-22, 2017

By Julie Miller on February 15, 2017 in Business, Community, High School Sports, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 16-22, 2017

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council 2/6 Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse 2/7 Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Health Board 2/8 Meeting

6:30 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Westhill High

7:30 a.m. — Gardening to Attract Wild Birds

8:30 a.m. — Heirloom Tomatoes

9:45 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Wilton High

11 a.m. — Marketing on Social Media

12:16 p.m. — “Heroes All Around” Caravan Puppet Show

1 p.m. — Queen of England’s Jewels

2:15 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 2/14 Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 2/14 Budget Hearing

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television – Jan. 14-20, 2016
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 12-18, 2017
  3. Trumbull Community Television — March 26-April 1
  4. Trumbull Community Television — May 7-13

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Health Notes: Week of Feb. 13 Next Post Audubon Connecticut announces support for H.B. No. 6926, to allow local option
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress