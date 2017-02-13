Trumbull Times

Obituary: Rose M. Bennett Cennamo, 95, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on February 13, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Rose M. Bennett Cennamo, 95, of Trumbull, wife of the late Phillip A. Cennamo, died Feb. 7, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport on Sept. 28, 1921, daughter of the late Michael and Fannie Petrino Bennett.

Survivors include a sister, Marie Bennett of Bridgeport and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers and sisters, Joseph and Frank Bennett, Raymond DiBennedetto and Jean LaConte.

Services: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Calling hours:  Monday from 4-7 p.m.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Watch: The impact of eating disorders on the LGBTQ community Next Post Local teen serves as Operation Hope's first pet ambassador
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress