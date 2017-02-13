Obituary: Rose M. Bennett Cennamo, 95, of Trumbull

Rose M. Bennett Cennamo, 95, of Trumbull, wife of the late Phillip A. Cennamo, died Feb. 7, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport on Sept. 28, 1921, daughter of the late Michael and Fannie Petrino Bennett.

Survivors include a sister, Marie Bennett of Bridgeport and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers and sisters, Joseph and Frank Bennett, Raymond DiBennedetto and Jean LaConte.

Services: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Calling hours: Monday from 4-7 p.m.