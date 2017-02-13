Obituary: Harry B. Rowell, Jr. of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Reynolds Plantation, Greensboro, Ga.

Harry B. Rowell, Jr. of Daytona Beach, FL and Reynolds Plantation, Greensboro, GA, died Saturday, February 11, 2017.

He was born September 21, 1941 to Harry B. Rowell, Sr. and Essie Jewell Rowell of Crawford County, GA.

He attended Crawford County Schools, Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia. He married Mary Jeanette Hancock on September 17, 1961 and they were together 49 years until her death on July 11, 2010.

Mr. Rowell spent fifteen years in higher education on the staff of the University of Georgia, Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA) and as Vice President and Treasurer of the University of Bridgeport (Bridgeport, CT). He joined Hubbell Incorporated (CT), progressed to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and retired in October 2001.

He served on many charitable boards including United Way, Kennedy Center (Trumbull, CT), and as Chairman of the Board of Goodwill Industries of Southern Connecticut.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Michael Rowell, Roy Robin Rowell, and Keith Rowell.

He is survived by Harry B. “Beau” Rowell, III, his wife Andrea, and grandsons, Dalton Beaux, Colton Christopher and Easton Kai of Hudson, OH; Timothy Scott Rowell, his wife Melanie, and granddaughters Mary Grace and Alyssa Faith of Nicholson, GA; three sisters, Ruth Joyner of Fort Valley, GA, Marjorie Hyde of Haleyville, AL, and Rochelle Hurt of Round Rock, TX; and by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at McLeighton Funeral Service, 375 South Dugger Avenue, Roberta, GA 31078. Funeral services were held the same day at 12:00 Noon at Roberta United Methodist Church, 116 West Agency Street, Roberta, GA 31078. Burial followed in Roberta City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Roberta United Methodist Church, PO Box 375, Roberta, GA 31078.

