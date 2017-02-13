Residents, businesses and group leaders for Tidy-up Trumbull

To the Editor:

Trumbull Community Women is once again organizing Tidy-Up Trumbull. This is our 16th year and we would love to get as many people involved as possible. We are looking for residents, businesses, organizations, sports teams and civic groups that would like to participate.

This year, we are going to focus on one day of work, Saturday, April 2, though other dates are possible, if needed. Projects will be held in the morning between 9 a.m. and noon, capped off by a celebration for volunteers from noon-1:30 p.m., at the Twin Brooks Park pavilion.

RSVP is expected and food donations are happily accepted.

If you or your group would like to take on a project, please contact me ASAP with expected number of adults and children with their age range, type of project you’d like and expected date and time. This is a great opportunity for teens to earn community service hours, and any groups working with children will be in safe areas such as parks and hiking trails.

Contact information is: [email protected]; weekday daytime phone 203-538- 6126; weekends and evenings 203-261- 2644.

Liz Thomas

Tidy-Up Trumbull Chairman

Trumbull Community Women