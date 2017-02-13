Long Hill Garden Club offers $1,000 scholarship

The Long Hill Garden Club is offering one $1,000 scholarship to a resident of Trumbull who is graduating from high school and is planning to major in one of the following fields: Conservation, ecology, environmental science, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, land management and /or related subjects.

Applications, along with a letter of requirements, are available at each area high school’s guidance office or on the school scholarship website.

For more information, call 203-261-3945 or email [email protected]

Completed application must be received by the club’s Scholarship Chairman, Ann Germano, 30 Natalie Road, Trumbull, CT, 06611, by April 18.