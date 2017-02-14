Trumbull Times

Miss Trumbull Scholarship competition Feb. 19

By Julie Miller on February 14, 2017

On Sunday, Feb. 19, St. Joseph High School in Trumbull will be hosting the first Miss Trumbull Scholarship competition. The show begins at 3 p.m., and doors will open at 2:30. Ticket prices are $20 per person, and free for children ages 3 and under.

The Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation will be sponsoring the event. They are an organization dedicated to the remembrance of military service members from Connecticut who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Miss Trumbull is a preliminary competition to Miss America, and contestants have a chance to win a scholarship of $1,000, as well as the opportunity to run for Miss Connecticut.

For more information about the event or how to sign up, contact Marla at [email protected]

