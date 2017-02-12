Trumbull Times

Jeff Kurjaka, Kate Romanchick lead the way

By Trumbull Times on February 12, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jeff Kurjaka (18:05) and Kate Romanchick (19:17) were the top male and female finishers at the Nichols Improvement Association Jingle Bell Run.

This was Romanchick’s third year in a row taking first place female.

