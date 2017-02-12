Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats Ludlowe, 56-54

St. Joseph defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 56-54, in an FCIAC boys basketball game in Trumbull on Friday.

Tommy Montelli scored 20 points to lead coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets, as they improved to 6-10 on the season.

Camren Menefee scored 12 points and Jack Moulder had 11.

Frank Lumaj led coach John Dailey’s Falcons with 18 points. Ludlowe is now 6-11. Ty Stapleton scored 16 points.

St. Joseph 56, Ludlowe 54

Ludlowe

Aidan Kudzy 3 1-4 7, Sean Close 0 0-0 0, Ty Stapleton 6 0-0 16, Ryan Meeley 4 0-1 9, Frank Lumaj 8 2-3 18, Paul Cipollaro 1 0-0 2, Jack Bigan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3-8 54.

St. Joseph

Jack Greene 1 0-0 2, Jack Moulder 4 0-0 11, Camren Menefee 5 2-5 12, Daniel Tobin 1 1-1 3, Thomas Montelli 7 3-4 20, Omar Telfer 0 2-2 2, Gavin Greene 2 2-2 6, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Jared Grinrod 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-14 56.

Ludlowe – 7 12 22 13 – 54

St. Joseph – 11 6 21 18 – 56

3-point: L-Stapleton 4, Meeley; SJ-Montelli 3, Moulder 3.

Fouled Out: L-Cipollaro