Boys hockey: New Canaan-St. Joseph tie 2-2

St. Joseph skated to a 2-2 draw with New Canaan at the Darien Ice Rink on Saturday.

The Cadets (6-10-1) took a 1-0 lead at 11:38 of the first period when Evan Bocchino scored off assists from Will Foldesi and Sean Attanasio.

The Rams (12-3-1) deadlocked things 65 seconds later on Tyler Hill’s netfinder. Jack Webster and Harry Gelnaw had assists.

St. Joseph’s Andrew Van Etten scored unassisted at 2:22 of the second period to put the Cadets back on top.

Patrick Granito’s tally at 10:44 of the third send the game to a scoreless overtime. Drew Morris had the assist.

New Canaan outshot St. Joseph, 58-27.

Liam Mooney had 25 saves for the Rams, Ryan Wilson 56 saves for the Cadets.