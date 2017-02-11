Trumbull Times

More snow coming: Wintry weather Sunday, strong winds Monday

By The Ridgefield Press on February 11, 2017

There’s more snow coming Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter isn’t done with Fairfield County just yet.

The National Weather Service has announced a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Sunday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 13, at midnight.

According to the forecast, there’s a chance of snow and freezing rain after 3 a.m. Sunday.
“Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27,” the weather service says. “Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”
Between 3 a.m. and noon Sunday, snow and sleet are expect followed by freezing rain.
The forecast says the chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible
“New snow and sleet accumulation of one to three inches possible,” the weather service says.
Forecasters are predicting more rain and sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow overnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
On Monday, Feb. 13, the forecast is partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

