Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Trumbull tops Warde in triple overtime

By Trumbull Times on February 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Warde, 86-81, in an FCIAC boys basketball game that took three overtimes to decide.

Trumbull (15-1, 11-1 FCIAC) trailed by eight points after one quarter and by two at the half.

Warde (13-3, 9-3 FCIAC) was in front 41-36 entering the last period, when the visiting Eagles went on an 18-13 run to close out regulation.

Each team scored nine and then 11 points in the first two extra sessions.

J.J. Pfohl scored 24 points to lead four Trumbull players scoring in double figures.

Timmond Williams had 21 points, Johnny McElroy 17 and Dan Ruchalski 11.

Williams had 13 rebounds and four assists.

McElroy had eight rebounds, Pfohl six and Ruchalski four assists.

Trumbull was 26-for-37 from the foul line and made six 3-pointers (four by Pfohl).

J.J. Conway scored 20 points to lead Warde.

Sean Conway scored 18 and Malcolm Brune 16.

Warde was 8-for-13 from the foul line and made seven 3-pointers.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: FCIAC quarterfinal pairings decided
  2. Boys soccer: FCIAC field secure, seedings up for grabs
  3. Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats New Canaan Rams
  4. Girls basketball: Warde upends Trumbull High, 54-53

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Reel Dad: Time for 'The Schumies' Next Post More snow coming: Wintry weather Sunday, strong winds Monday
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress