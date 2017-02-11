Boys basketball: Trumbull tops Warde in triple overtime

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Warde, 86-81, in an FCIAC boys basketball game that took three overtimes to decide.

Trumbull (15-1, 11-1 FCIAC) trailed by eight points after one quarter and by two at the half.

Warde (13-3, 9-3 FCIAC) was in front 41-36 entering the last period, when the visiting Eagles went on an 18-13 run to close out regulation.

Each team scored nine and then 11 points in the first two extra sessions.

J.J. Pfohl scored 24 points to lead four Trumbull players scoring in double figures.

Timmond Williams had 21 points, Johnny McElroy 17 and Dan Ruchalski 11.

Williams had 13 rebounds and four assists.

McElroy had eight rebounds, Pfohl six and Ruchalski four assists.

Trumbull was 26-for-37 from the foul line and made six 3-pointers (four by Pfohl).

J.J. Conway scored 20 points to lead Warde.

Sean Conway scored 18 and Malcolm Brune 16.

Warde was 8-for-13 from the foul line and made seven 3-pointers.