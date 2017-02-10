Girls basketball: Warde upends Trumbull High, 54-53

Fairfield Warde handed Trumbull High its first lost of the season on Friday, when the Mustangs posted a 54-53 road victory.

Warde improved to 12-6 overall and 10-4 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull is 17-1, 13-1.

The score went back and forth, with coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles taking a 21-17 lead after one quarter.

Coach Dave Danko’s led 33-32 at the half and the Trumbull was in front 43-42 after three.

Warde’s Iliana Krasniqi scored 17 points.

Shania Osborne scored 15 points, Dana Polk 12 and Olivia Parisi eight.

Aisling Maguire and Julie Keckler each scored 15 points for Trumbull.

Taylor Brown scored 12 and Claudia Tucci seven.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 1 0-0 2; Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Kristen Pagliaro 0 0-0 0; Claudia Tucci 2 3-6 7; Aisling Maguire 5 2-2 15; Julie Keckler 4 4-4 15; Victoria Ray 0 2-2 2; Brady Lynch 0 0-0 0; Taylor Brown 4 1-2 12

Trumbull Team Totals: 16 12-16 53

Fairfield Warde

Daja Polk 5 1-1 12; Krystina Krasniqi 0 0-2; Kat Allison 0 2-2 2; Shania Osborne 5 5-8 15; Caroline Pufiero 0 0-2 0; Iliana Krasniqi 7 2-2 17; Olivia Parisi 2 4-5 8

Fairfield Warde Team Totals: 19 14-22 54

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 21 11 11 10 – 53

Fairfield Warde: 17 16 9 12 – 54

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Aisling Maguire-3; Julie Keckler-3; Taylor Brown-3

Fairfield Warde: Iliana Krasniqi – 1; Daja Polk-1