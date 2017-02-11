Campus News

Dean’s List
Azusa Pacific University — Carolyn Lubbert, Dawn Williams
Florida Institute of Technology — Taylor Stoni, Peter Freund
Georgia Institute of Technology — Joshua Madwed
University of New Hampshire — Catherine Micinilio, High Honors; Cameron Hutchins, Honors; Daniel Tirone, Honors; Sarah Pogany, High Honors
Western New England University — David Briganti, majoring in Accounting; Matthew Petrizzi, majoring in Psychology
Degree earned
James Madison University — Jamie E. Presser, graduated with a degree in nursing.