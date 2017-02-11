Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on February 11, 2017

Dean’s List

Azusa Pacific University — Carolyn Lubbert, Dawn Williams

Florida Institute of Technology — Taylor Stoni, Peter Freund

Georgia Institute of Technology — Joshua Madwed

University of New Hampshire — Catherine Micinilio, High Honors; Cameron Hutchins, Honors; Daniel Tirone, Honors; Sarah Pogany, High Honors

Western New England University — David Briganti, majoring in Accounting; Matthew Petrizzi, majoring in Psychology

Degree earned

James Madison University — Jamie E. Presser,  graduated with a degree in nursing.

