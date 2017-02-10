FCIAC wrestling a one-day event on Saturday

With multiple school districts closing on Friday, the start of the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament has been postponed.

With multiple school districts closing on Friday, the start of the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament has been postponed to Saturday.

The tournament will now be a one-day competition at New Canaan High School.

Weigh-ins are now scheduled for 8 a.m., with matches beginning at 9 and running throughout the day. The 15 weight class finals will be held in the evening at approximately 7 p.m.

The forecast for the overnight hours is for a coating up to two inches of snow for some league towns.

If some teams are not allowed to leave for the early start due to the weather, the weigh-ins will be moved to 11 a.m., with matches beginning at noon, and each weight class will be reduced to the top eight seeds only.

A decision on pushing Saturday’s start time back will be made by 6 a.m.

The tournament will be carried live by the HAN Network, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m., Saturday.

Original Story: The league’s top wrestling will go head-to-head in a battle for the crown at the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament this weekend and you can catch the action live (or on demand), on the HAN Network.

The FCIAC tournament features three teams ranked in the top 10 of the Norwich Bulletin’s weekly coaches poll.

The Danbury Hatters, who are 15-1, earned all 16 first-place votes and are ranked No. 1. Danbury has won 29 of the past 30 FCIAC championships.

The Trumbull Golden Eagles, who are 20-1, are ranked No. 6, and the Warde Mustangs, who are 14-5, are ranked No. 9. Warde is the only team other than Danbury to win the league title during the past 30 years, having won in 2010.

Those three teams topped the tournament last winter, with Danbury scoring 277 points for the victory. Trumbull (195) was second, and Warde (183) was third

You can watch the wrestling coverage at FCIAC.net, han.network, and all of the Network’s affiliate sites, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600-HD), and on the HAN Network mobile app.