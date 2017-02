Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cross Cannone wins 24th match

Top-ranked Wartburg College (20-0 overall, 8-0 IIAC) wrestling team won its 25th consecutive, and 35th overall, Iowa Conference Championship Thursday in the 32-0 win over No. 16 Loras.

Cross Cannone, a sophomore out of Trumbull High, won his 12th straight match, and his 24th win on the season, with a 5-4 decision in his 141-pound match.

125: #5 Arnulfo Olea (WB) won by 4-0 dec vs. Matt Randone (LC) WB 3-0

133: Connor Campo (WB) won by 6-2 dec vs. Michael Triplett (LC) WB 6-0

141: #3 Cross Cannone (WB) won by 5-4 dec vs. Clint Lembeck (LC) WB 9-0

149: #1 Kenny Martin (WB) won by 10-8 dec vs. Evan Weaver (LC) WB 12-0

157: #3 Logan Thomsen (WB) won by 9-0 maj dec vs. Jimmy Davis (LC) WB 16-0

165: #3 Andrew Steiert (WB) won by 4-1 dec vs. Ross Lembeck (LC) WB 19-0

174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by 12-4 maj dec vs. Eddie Smith (LC) WB 23-0

184: #5 Bryan Levsen (WB) won by 5-2 dec vs. Awais Arain (LC) WB 26-0

197: #2 Kyle Fank (WB) won by 10-5 dec vs. #10 Guy Patron Jr. (LC) WB 29-0

285: #2 Lance Evans won by 1-0 dec vs. Quin Gilliam (LC) WB 32-0