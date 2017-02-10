Trumbull Times

Field hockey: Nyarady earns spot on MAC honor roll

By Trumbull Times on February 10, 2017

Hope Nyarady from Trumbull is one of 129 Stevenson University student-athletes named to the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) 2016 Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Nyarady, a 2016 Trumbull High graduate, appeared in three games in goal for the Mustangs field hockey team, playing a part in two shutout wins.

In order to be named to the honor roll, a student must compete in a varsity level sport while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.20 on a 4.0 scale.

The Mustangs increased the number of honorees from last year by 20, and had a total of ten student-athletes complete the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

