Trumbull Times

Spaghetti dinner and free concert at Long Hill United Methodist Church

By Julie Miller on February 12, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

Saturday, Feb. 18, is the next installment in the monthly spaghetti supper/free concert series at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull. This month is our biggest concert of the year. Once again the renowned Yale Spizziwinks perform for an evening of great harmony and humor. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., and is preceded by the spaghetti supper.

For $12;  $11 for seniors, it’s spaghetti, salad, bread, beverages and dessert, and handmade meatballs are $.50 each.

Call 203-954-9691 for more info.

Related posts:

  1. Monthly spaghetti dinner and free concerts begin Sept. 19
  2. Long Hill United Methodist Church to hold holiday concert and spaghetti supper
  3. Spaghetti dinner and free concert Saturday
  4. Holiday Happening Craft Fair Saturday at Long Hill United Methodist Church

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Snow, sleet and ice advisory Sunday, high wind watch Monday Next Post Recreation programs canceled
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress