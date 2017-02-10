Trumbull Times

Recreation programs canceled, Little League registration rescheduled

By Julie Miller on February 10, 2017 in Community, News, Recreational Sports, Schools · 0 Comments

Trumbull public schools are closed today, Friday Feb. 10, and there will be no Recreation programs today.

Trumbull Little League has rescheduled their walk-in registrations to Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Helen Plumb Building.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Recreation Department Spring/Summer programs
  2. Canceled programs tonight
  3. Tennis clinic canceled
  4. Update on Flag Football program scheduled for today

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Photos: Trumbull's first snow storm of 2017 Next Post Eversource: Pipeline would address energy needs
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress